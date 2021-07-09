Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $0.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDRBF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

BDRBF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

