Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,885 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.59 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

