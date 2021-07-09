Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,865 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BOX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after buying an additional 394,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,294,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

BOX opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.59 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

