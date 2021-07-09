Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 306.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The company had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $674,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,098. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

