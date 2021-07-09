Brokerages Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%.

CPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 3,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.