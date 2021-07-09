Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.78 and the highest is $5.69. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $3.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $19.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.35 to $20.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $27.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.24.

Charter Communications stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $744.95. 12,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,408. Charter Communications has a one year low of $520.67 and a one year high of $749.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $696.20.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

