Brokerages Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($7.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

CMPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPI remained flat at $$5.51 during trading hours on Friday. 2,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.