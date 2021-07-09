Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report sales of $151.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $155.25 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $174.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $623.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NYSE:SLG opened at $77.10 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $34,657,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

