Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.62 Million

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce sales of $61.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.26 million and the highest is $62.00 million. PROS posted sales of $63.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PROS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PROS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,780. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.33. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

