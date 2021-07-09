Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $4.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,802,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.37. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.