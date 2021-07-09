Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$46.83

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.20. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$10.49 and a 52-week high of C$54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.1800002 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

