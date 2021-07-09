Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$46.83

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.83.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.20. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$10.49 and a 52-week high of C$54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
