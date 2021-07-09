Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $70.37

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
