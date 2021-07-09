Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) PT at $256.43

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.43.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

NYSE:STZ opened at $227.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.47.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $64,317,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

