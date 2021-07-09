Brokerages Set Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Target Price at €15.00

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.22 ($17.91).

Several research firms have weighed in on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €11.53 ($13.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.24. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

