Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Target Price at $172.38

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.38. 271,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.25. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

