Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target at $65.40

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in M.D.C. by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

