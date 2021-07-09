Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $31.83

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MQ opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

