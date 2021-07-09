Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Price Target at $66.50

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

