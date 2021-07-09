Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Target Price at C$15.83

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

SIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,400. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.75. 45,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,550. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.96.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -528.81%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

