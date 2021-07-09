Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target at $15.50

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 1,153,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,323. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $18,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,908,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 119,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

