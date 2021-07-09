Brokerages Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) PT at GBX 1,580.71

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,580.71 ($20.65).

Several brokerages recently commented on SSE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,530.80 ($20.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,520.82. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a yield of 3.65%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08). Also, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

