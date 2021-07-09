Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) PT at $170.20

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

TROW stock opened at $199.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.55. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $205.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

