Brokerages Set T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target at $2.83

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTOO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 6,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.