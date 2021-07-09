Brokerages Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT at $23.57

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TDUP traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,968,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $5,907,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

