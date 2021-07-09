Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citigroup Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

