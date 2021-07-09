Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $6.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $651,730,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after buying an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

