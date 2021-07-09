Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,487,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $116,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 104.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 542,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 277,734 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 92.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $40.51 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

