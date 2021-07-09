Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable (BEPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.