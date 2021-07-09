Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.14.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $169.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.