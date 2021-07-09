Bryan, Garnier & Co Downgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Neutral

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.54. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

