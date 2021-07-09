Burger Swap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.86 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00011048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $46.62 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00055340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.87 or 0.00913678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,939,399 coins and its circulating supply is 12,564,399 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

