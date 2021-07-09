Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis Sells 338 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE CABO opened at $1,936.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,809.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its position in Cable One by 142.9% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
