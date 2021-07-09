Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis Sells 338 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,936.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,809.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its position in Cable One by 142.9% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

