Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.86. 2,329,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

