Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.35. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after buying an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

