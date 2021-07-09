Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $92.21 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

