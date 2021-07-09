Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $112.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $114.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.