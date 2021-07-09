Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 65 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,965 shares of company stock worth $11,799,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $320.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.31. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

