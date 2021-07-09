Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 4,281 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Loews by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Loews by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Loews by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $52.88 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,322.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.57.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

