Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Up 3.1%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 163,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 598,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$556.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$103.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2783133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

