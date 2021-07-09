Canaccord Genuity Raises Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target to GBX 49

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MERC stock opened at GBX 38.73 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.44. The company has a market capitalization of £170.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.10.

In related news, insider Ian Roland Metcalfe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.