Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.53. 13,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,668,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after buying an additional 664,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.