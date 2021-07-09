Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

