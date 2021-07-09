CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Trading Up 7%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) shares were up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 558,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 958,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.

About CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 106 properties totaling 65.7 million square feet across 25 states, including 64 high quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties.

