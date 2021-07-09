CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTGLY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 30,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,897. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

