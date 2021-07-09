Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.40 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.40 ($6.35) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.08 ($5.98).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.10 ($6.00) on Friday. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.28 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.02.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

