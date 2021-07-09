Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.30 million and approximately $566,630.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.60 or 0.00891244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,439,164 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

