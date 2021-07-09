Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 106.05 ($1.39). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 6,452,421 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 144 ($1.88).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

