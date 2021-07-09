Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 106.05 ($1.39). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 6,452,421 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 144 ($1.88).

The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.78.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

