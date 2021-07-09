Centiva Capital LP Buys 1,272 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,039,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,719,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $74.68 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.16.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.