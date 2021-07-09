Centiva Capital LP Invests $825,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after purchasing an additional 304,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Gentex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gentex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,033,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after purchasing an additional 270,823 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

